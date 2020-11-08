Sunday, November 8, 2020

Glover Teixeira Lobbies for Title Shot, Dana White Responds

By Clyde Aidoo
photo credit: USA TODAY Sports

Following his victory over Thiago Santos, Glover Teixeira argued that he should not have to wait to receive a title shot at new champion Jan Blachowicz, and the boss was listening.

At UFC on ESPN+40, Glover Teixeira earned his fourth consecutive victory with a third-round submission of Thiago Santos via rear-naked choke. Teixeira continues to defy skeptics, oddsmakers, and Father Time himself with one victory after another, this time over #1-ranked light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos. At 41 years of age, Glover Teixeira does not have much time left in this sport, which makes his window for a world title shot much smaller than the typical top contender. This is a fact that Teixeira directed towards UFC boss Dana White after his victory.

“Dana White, come on man, I’m an old man over here,” Teixeira said in his post-fight interview. “You’re going to give the shot to Adesanya and make me wait? Five fights in a row, beating these young guys. It’s not easy. Give me that title shot.”

In the UFC on ESPN+40 post-fight show, Dana White had the opportunity to respond to Teixeira’s remarks, and he had to concede to Teixeira’s argument:

“He’s not wrong,” White said. “It’s like ‘I deserve this shot,’ he’s been here forever, he’s on a streak. He looked great tonight.

“What’s funny is every time I count this guy out and think that I don’t know if he’s got it, he proves me wrong. He looked incredible tonight.”

Headed into UFC on ESPN+40, Dana White committed to a light heavyweight bout between champion Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya, so even though Dana White admits that Teixeira’s argument is without holes, that does not necessarily mean it will translate to an immediate title shot.

“It’s something we need to figure out,” White said. “But I heard him and I agree with him and I’m taking him serious. I’m not going to doubt this guy anymore.”

If you were the UFC president, who would you make the first challenger for Jan Blachowicz’s light heavyweight championship? Israel Adesanya or Glover Teixeira?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMA Fighting

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Jeremy Stephens Verbally Agrees To Giga Chikadze Fight After Callout

Jeremy Stephens appears interested in fighting Giga Chikadze. On the main card of UFC Vegas 13, Chikadze scored a...
Read more
UFC

Glover Teixeira Lobbies for Title Shot, Dana White Responds

Following his victory over Thiago Santos, Glover Teixeira argued that he should not have to wait to receive a title shot at...
Read more
UFC

Thiago Santos Releases Statement On Loss To Glover Teixeira

Thiago Santos has released a statement on his loss to Glover Teixeira. In the main event of UFC Vegas...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Praises Andrei Arlovski After UFC Vegas 13 Win

Dana White had nothing but praise for former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski after his win over Tanner Boser on Saturday.
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC on ESPN+ 40 bonuses have been released. UFC on ESPN+ 40 took place inside UFC APEX facility...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos At UFC on ESPN+ 40

Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos brought a slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Highlights: Glover Teixeira Smashes Thiago Santos

Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos was certainly a light heavyweight showdown that delivered.  The two fighters met in a...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Highlights: Andrei Arlovski Outpoints Tanner Boser

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser was a straight-up heavyweight slugfest.  The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube