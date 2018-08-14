Glover Teixeira Reportedly Out of UFC Sao Paulo Due to Injury

Another one bites the dust and this time it’s Glover Teixeira.

Teixeira was hoping to get back on track after his bout against Corey Anderson. Teixeira took on “Overtime” last month at UFC Hamburg. The former UFC title challenger lost the bout pretty decisively via unanimous decision. Teixeira will now have to wait a little bit longer to rebound.

Glover Teixeira Reportedly Out of UFC Sao Paulo

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that Teixeira is off UFC Sao Paulo due to an injury. Teixeira was scheduled to take on Jimi Manuwa inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 22. Here’s Helwani’s tweet:

Glover Teixeira is out of the Sept. 21 UFC São Paulo main event versus Jimi Manuwa due to injury, according to multiple sources. Story coming shortly to @espn. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 14, 2018

The full story was later posted on ESPN. Sources told the world leader in sports that Teixeira suffered a shoulder injury. There is concern that the light heavyweight bruiser will require surgery. It’s said that this is the same shoulder issue he has been dealing with since his 2014 bout against Jon Jones. The search for Manuwa’s replacement opponent is underway.

Quite a few match-ups are already set for UFC Sao Paulo. Former bantamweight kingpin Renan Barao is set to clash with newcomer Andre Ewell. Welterweights Neil Magny and Alex Oliveira will do battle inside the Octagon. Women’s bantamweight action will also be on display as Ketlen Vieira goes one-on-one with Tonya Evinger.

That’s not all as Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will look to avoid his fourth loss in five fights when he meets Sam Alvey. Rising middleweight Antonio Carlos Jr. will share the Octagon with Elias Theodorou. Even more bouts are scheduled to take place on that night. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Sao Paulo. We’ll provide you with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. We’ll also keep you updated on any additions and potential changes to the card including the new main event when those details become available.

Who do you think will step up to face Jimi Manuwa?