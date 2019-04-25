Glover Teixeira Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Fighting ‘Shogun’ Rua

Glover Teixeira has changed his mind on wanting a bout with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Teixeira is set to collide with Ion Cutelaba this Saturday night (April 27). The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Fort Lauderdale. Texieira initially wanted to take on Rua, but now he’s glad he didn’t get his wish.

Glover Teixeira No Longer Wants ‘Shogun’ Bout

Ahead of UFC Fort Lauderdale, MMAJunkie.com caught up with Teixeira. The Brazilian bruiser talked about why he isn’t longing for a clash with Rua anymore:

“I have Shogun as an idol in the sport. I like his style. He moves forward; he’s very dangerous. And I like to fight that type of style. But right now I don’t think (I want the fight). I want to have ‘Shogun’ as a friend. He’s a really cool guy. I think I’m going to forget that story of fighting him. I’ll fight other guys. Some Americans, Russians, and not a Brazilian idol.”

Teixeira is hoping to nab his second-straight victory. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger has gone 3-3 in his last six outings. He’s coming off a submission win over Karl Roberson. His next opponent, Cuteloba, is in search of his third win in a row.