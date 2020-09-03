Glover Teixeira Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fight With Thiago Santos Rescheduled

The Glover Teixeira versus Thiago Santos fight originally scheduled for the main event of UFC Las Vegas 10 on September 12th has been rescheduled. As first reported by Combate, Glover Teixeira has tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight has been rescheduled to UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana on October 3rd, 2020. It has now also been changed from a 5-round main event bout to 3-rounds.

According to a Tweet from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Teixeira is feeling 100% despite the diagnosis.

There is no word as of yet regarding a replacement fight atop the September 12th card in Vegas. Other main card bouts scheduled for the event include Angela Hill vs Michelle Waterson, Roxanne Modafferi vs Andrea Lee, and Ottman Azaitar vs Khama Worthy.

The 40-year-old Teixeira last fought in May when he finished Anthony Smith in the 5th round. It was his 4th straight victory. Previous wins came over Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba, and Karl Roberson.

As for Santos, he is coming off the split-decision loss to Jon Jones at UFC 239. Santos had been on a 4-fight winning streak before facing Jones. He had defeated Jan Blachovicz, Jimi Manuwa, Eryk Anders, and Kevin Holland.