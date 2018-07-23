Glover Teixeira Talks UFC Hamburg Loss to Corey Anderson

Glover Teixeira isn’t happy with his performance at UFC Hamburg.

Yesterday (July 22), Teixeira took on Corey Anderson in the event’s co-headliner. Teixeira fell short via unanimous decision. Throughout the fight, he was outmatched in the wrestling department. Anderson even managed to outstrike Teixeira, landing several uppercuts and even rocking the Brazilian bruiser.

Teixeira himself is puzzled as to how one-sided the fight was. During his post-fight interview on FOX Sports 1, Teixeira admitted that he needs to figure some things out (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Congratulations to Corey, he took the fight short notice, but I’ve got to sit back and see what’s going on. It’s a fight that I am very, very disappointed in. I can’t fight like that. I was feeling great. Last time I fought like that and somebody just dominated was by Phil Davis. But for Phil Davis I have excuses. My weight cut was very bad. This, I have no excuses. I can’t be fighting like this.”

With the loss, Teixeira has now gone 2-3 in his last five outings. He’s suffered losses to Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, and now Anderson. The defeat to “Overtime” marks the first time Teixeira lost a bout via decision since his Oct. 2014 fight against Phil Davis.

UFC Hamburg was headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. Smith brutally knocked out Rua in the first round. He called out Gustafsson for a bout at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, but “The Mauler” is out with a minor injury.

Heavyweights Marcin Tybura and Stefan Struve also did battle on the card. Tybura ended up nabbing a unanimous decision victory. A nasty wound was left on the chin of Struve when all was done. Check out full results from UFC Hamburg here.

