Glover Teixeira Wants Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Title Bout Against Jan Blachowicz

If Jon Jones goes through with vacating the UFC light heavyweight gold, Glover Teixeira wants dibs on a vacant title bout.

Teixeira seemingly turned back the clock on May 13. He went one-on-one with Anthony Smith in the main event of a UFC card held in Jacksonville. While Smith was the betting favorite going into the bout, it was the 40-year-old Teixeira who earned the fifth-round TKO win. It was a brutal beatdown that many felt should’ve been stopped sooner. In fact, the topic of corners not throwing in the towel for MMA bouts once again started buzzing.

Teixeira Calls For Vacant Title Bout With Blachowicz

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is none too pleased at the moment. He’s been at odds with the UFC over pay and has suggested vacating his 205-pound gold and sitting at home until a better offer is presented. If Jones goes through with his plan, then Teixeira wants a crack at UFC gold. He told MMAJunkie that he wants to meet Jan Blachowicz for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

“In my opinion, I’m looking forward to fighting for the title,” Teixeira told MMA Junkie. “I want to fight Jan Blachowicz because we’re both coming from – I mean, I come from four wins in a row, I believe he coming from four, five wins in a row something like that and who am I to say who’s going to fight next?”

Teixeira went on to say that both Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos should fight each other since they are both coming off losses to Jones. He then said that perhaps the winner of that bout can face the winner of his bout with Blachowicz. Of course, Jones still remains the UFC light heavyweight champion as of this writing.

UFC president Dana White has expressed his belief that the situation with Jones will eventually be figured out. White said that eventually, business partners get tired of fighting and get down to brass tacks. White has also chalked up the frustration of UFC fighters to the COVID-19 crisis.