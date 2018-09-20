Gokhan Saki Calls Out Mark Hunt

A very interesting fight could be brewing in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Coming off an upset knockout loss to Khalil Rountree this summer, Gokhan Saki is looking to bounce back. That bounce could include a jump up in weight to the heavyweight division.

Should this take place, it looks like the decorated striker already has an opponent in mind. Saki took to social media yesterday to call out longtime UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt. “The Rebel” said he’d like to “Stand and bang” with the “Super Samoan”:

“Saki vs Hunt in Heavyweight. Stand and bang?! How do you guys feel about that?”

Saki vs Hunt in Heavyweight. Stand and bang?! How do you guys feel about that? Takipçilerim ne düşünüyor? Stand ve patlamamı?!?! Sen de şu fikirde hemfikirsen Like yap ve duşunceni yaz. pic.twitter.com/GdpVvirDwz — Gökhan Saki (@gokhantherebel) September 19, 2018

Hunt appears to be game for the fight, as he accepted Saki’s challenge on Twitter, saying “Let’s bang then”:

Saki would like to fight to take place at UFC Fight Night 142 on December 2, 2018, from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in South Australia. It’s currently headlined by a heavyweight bout between Junior dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa.

Do you think the UFC will book this bout?