UFC 226’s Gokhan Saki: Khalil Rountree Brings Nothing to The Table

Gokhan Saki believes he will overwhelm Khalil Rountree at UFC 226.

Saki and Rountree will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night (July 7). The light heavyweight scrap will serve as the opening bout on the UFC 226 main card. This will be Saki’s second bout in the UFC and his third professional mixed martial arts fight.

Back in Sept. 2017, Saki made his highly anticipated UFC debut. The former Glory light heavyweight champion made the transition from kickboxing to MMA. He finished Henrique da Silva in the first round via knockout. Saki looked sluggish in the fight, but he blamed it on ring rust.

Saki believes he’ll have a significantly better performance this time. He told Bloody Elbow that Rountree is in for a world of trouble:

“Lights out, game over, bro. Gonna knock him out, 100% … What does Khalil bring to the table? Nothing. There is no seat for him at this table. He has too much weakness. I know what those weaknesses are. For him to work on that? It’s too late. I’m already here.”

The bout between Saki and Rountree was initially set to go down at UFC 219 back in December 2017. Saki was pulled due to a torn meniscus in his knee. Rountree ended up facing Michał Oleksiejczuk on the card. Oleksiejczuk earned a unanimous decision, but the results was changed to a No Contest when he tested positive for clomiphene.

UFC 226 is stacked from top to bottom. In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his gold against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. The co-main event will also see gold hanging in the balance. Featherweight kingpin Max Holloway defends his crown against Brian Ortega.

