Graphic Image: Ronda Rousey Suffers Grotesque Injury On TV Set

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey recently sustained an absolutely gruesome injury while filming on a television set.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Rousey was shooting on location in Mexico for the show “9-1-1.” The script called for her character, a Los Angeles Firefighter, to slam a door in a heated moment of tension. According to one source close to the situation, however, Rousey got a little overzealous:

“She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger.”

That resulted in Rousey reportedly having a broken finger she didn’t acknowledge until the scene was done filming. Rousey kept her injury and pain a secret as she kept in character. Finally, she revealed the injury.

Rousey then visited a physician and was diagnosed with a broken finger. She reportedly went back to work the next day. However, an update arrived today that Rousey’s was much, much worse than initially reported. She actually injured two fingers on the set, her middle finger and her ring finger. Her middle finger was broken and contained a nearly severed tendon. The tip of her ring finger was fractured.

Rousey was rushed to a San Diego hospital by ambulance. Her bone and tendon were reattached to her finger with a plate and screws. But the story that she went back to filming was still true, as she confirmed the following:

“I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover.”

Rousey also claimed that she had 50 percent range of motion back in only three days, a testament to her toughness. She plans to address the entire ordeal on her website soon. For now, check out the photo of the sickening ailment she posted on her official Instagram account along with a lengthy description of what happened.

But be forewarned – it’s disgusting: