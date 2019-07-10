Graphic Photo: Chi Lewis-Parry Breaks Opponent’s Face In Latest KO

Heavyweight kickboxer Chi Lewis-Parry is perhaps known best for getting into a public spat with UFC champ Jon Jones in May.

However, the former Glory, BAMMA, and ONE fighter is quite the knockout artist. It also helps that he’s fighting opponents like his most recent foe, the 1-6 Mahmoud Hassan. Lewis-Parry recently met Hassan for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Warriors heavyweight title.

The bout ended rather quickly, with Lewis-Parry firing off a massive right hand eight seconds into the bout. It was so devastating that it broke four bones in Hassan’s face.

Check it out via Twitter here:

Chi Lewis-Parry (8-0-2) stops Mahmoud Hassan (1-6) in 8 seconds, and new UAE Warriors HW champion. Welp. – UAE Warriors 2 pic.twitter.com/uMtzsJAeIf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 5, 2019

Lewis-Parry’s manager Sid Deans then posted a photo online of Hassan’s brutal injuries involving the four facial fractures:

via Bloody Elbow

It’s certainly questionable if a fighter’s manager should be posting medical photos of an opponent’s serious injuries. The fact said vanquished fighter is now 1-6 is perhaps even more questionable.

A big win in only eight seconds, but not one that will earn Lewis-Parry a fight with someone like Jon Jones anytime soon.