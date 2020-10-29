Greg Hardy Believes He’s ‘In The B Class’ Ahead Of UFC Vegas 12 Fight

Greg Hardy is confident he is making the right progression in his fighting career.

The former NFL star has transitioned into MMA and is set for his seventh fight in the UFC on Halloween night against Maurice Greene. It is a very intriguing matchup and for Hardy, he’s looking to extend his winning streak to two.

Early on his career, Hardy says he was a D-level fighter and it showed with the illegal knee against Allen Crowder and the puffer incident against Ben Sosoli. Yet, Hardy believes he has leveled up and is now in the B class.

“I’m reaching assassin level, man,” Hardy said. “I had some valleys to get over, I’m not going to lie. I had to go through some tough times, especially in my last two fights. The last one, I didn’t have to, but I prolonged it just to get some time in the ring. With Volkov, having to figure stuff out and being in there with an assassin, as you saw last weekend.

“If I was a C- or D-level fighter, yeah, I’d say I was a D level fighter. I think I’m in the B class (now). I’ve added some tools and knowledge to where I’m about to start finishing fights and headhunt, looking for a rank next to my name. It’s time.”

If Greg Hardy wins on Saturday night it would not be surprising to see him get a ranked opponent next.