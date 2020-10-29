Thursday, October 29, 2020

Greg Hardy Believes He’s ‘In The B Class’ Ahead Of UFC Vegas 12 Fight

By Cole Shelton
Greg Hardy
Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Greg Hardy is confident he is making the right progression in his fighting career.

The former NFL star has transitioned into MMA and is set for his seventh fight in the UFC on Halloween night against Maurice Greene. It is a very intriguing matchup and for Hardy, he’s looking to extend his winning streak to two.

Early on his career, Hardy says he was a D-level fighter and it showed with the illegal knee against Allen Crowder and the puffer incident against Ben Sosoli. Yet, Hardy believes he has leveled up and is now in the B class.

“I’m reaching assassin level, man,” Hardy said. “I had some valleys to get over, I’m not going to lie. I had to go through some tough times, especially in my last two fights. The last one, I didn’t have to, but I prolonged it just to get some time in the ring. With Volkov, having to figure stuff out and being in there with an assassin, as you saw last weekend.

“If I was a C- or D-level fighter, yeah, I’d say I was a D level fighter. I think I’m in the B class (now). I’ve added some tools and knowledge to where I’m about to start finishing fights and headhunt, looking for a rank next to my name. It’s time.”

If Greg Hardy wins on Saturday night it would not be surprising to see him get a ranked opponent next.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Douglas Lima Addresses Callouts from MVP Ahead of Bellator 250

Douglas Lima is fighting for the middleweight title at Bellator 250 against Gegard Mousasi, but as the current welterweight champion, he still...
Read more
UFC

Jennifer Maia Inspired By Holly Holm, Plans To Shock The World Against Valentina Shevchenko

Just as Holly Holm shocked the world with her knockout over Ronda Rousey, Jennifer Maia plans to do the same against Valentina...
Read more
UFC

Greg Hardy Believes He’s ‘In The B Class’ Ahead Of UFC Vegas 12 Fight

Greg Hardy is confident he is making the right progression in his fighting career. The former NFL star has...
Read more
UFC

Uriah Hall Believes Israel Adesanya Looks ‘For Easy Fights’

Uriah Hall believes UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is handpicking his opponents. After he TKO'd Paul Costa, Adesanya said...
Read more
Bellator

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane To Defend Flyweight Title On Dec. 10 Against Undefeated Juliana Velasquez

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane will be defending her flyweight title on December 10 against undefeated challenger, Juliana Velasquez. ESPN was first...
Read more
MMA

Roy Nelson, Joe Warren, Frank Mir & Several Others Gone From Bellator

Roy Nelson, Frank Mir, and Joe Warren are amongst numerous names no longer under contract to Bellator. The MMA Reports' Jason Floyd...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka To Headline February Fight Night Event

A major light heavyweight scrap is being targeted for February of next year with Dominick Reyes set to take on Jiri Prochazka.
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima Weigh-In Results

The Bellator 250 weigh-ins were held earlier today. Two fighters missed weight, but the much-anticipated main event is a go.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube