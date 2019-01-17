Greg Hardy Looking Beyond UFC Heavyweight Title

Greg Hardy makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut this Saturday night (Jan. 19), but he’s already thinking beyond UFC gold.

Hardy will share the Octagon with Allen Crowder in the co-main event of UFC Brooklyn. The event will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This will be the UFC’s debut on ESPN+. With Hardy being a controversial former NFL star, it’s easy to see why he’s slotted as high up on the card as he is.

Hardy Won’t Be Satisfied With Just UFC Gold

MMAJunkie.com caught up with Hardy ahead of his debut. He said that while he’s aiming for the UFC heavyweight title, he’s got even bigger plans:

“Honestly, at this point we’re going to fight, we’re going to look for that UFC heavyweight belt. We’re going to go for the Zuffa Boxing title, the WBC (title). I want to be the great American heavyweight. I want to be the fighting heavyweight of the world. America needs one of those, and I can be that guy for them.”

Hardy certainly believes in his hands and there’s a good reason why. He’s gone 3-0 to start his professional mixed martial arts career. None of those bouts made it to the one-minute mark as Hardy finished all of his opponents quickly via KO or TKO.

Whether or not Hardy can keep his success going at the UFC level remains to be seen. The first step is getting past Crowder. UFC on ESPN+ 1 will be headlined by a flyweight title bout between champion Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw.

Do you think Greg Hardy can become a UFC champion or is it too soon to tell?