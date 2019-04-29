Greg Hardy Aims To Be Combat Sports Version Of Michael Jordan

Greg Hardy has big ambitions for his mixed martial arts future.

Hardy competed in his second bout under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. The former controversial NFL star shared the Octagon with Dmitrii Smoliakov. Hardy earned a first-round TKO victory. After the bout, UFC president Dana White was critical of Smoliakov’s performance.

Hardy Wants To Be MMA’s MJ

At the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight press conference, Hardy said he wants to be the MMA version of basketball legend Michael Jordan (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m reaching heights that I’ve never reached before. I’ve been alongside titans for my whole life. Michael Orr, Greg Oden, Joakim Noah, Al Horford, I played against these guys in college. Tom Brady, Cam Newton, these guys are titans, these guys are monsters in the game. So to come over here and transition to a place where “titan” isn’t the right justification for what these guys are, it’s amazing. And I just don’t think these heights have been reached yet. This is gonna make Bo Jackson look like a joke. I’m the fights sports’ athlete version of what [Michael] Jordan could be. This is just getting started. We’re scratching the surface, basically.”

Hardy’s professional MMA record stands at 4-1. He suffered his first loss against Allen Crowder in his UFC debut via disqualification.