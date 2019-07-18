Greg Hardy Dedicates Juan Adams Fight to Dana White

Juan Adams has introduced his UFC San Antonio opponent Greg Hardy to the world of MMA trash talk. But for his part, Hardy has been dismissive of Adams’s verbal abuse and focused solely on their upcoming face-to-face confrontation inside the AT&T Center this Saturday. In a recent interview, Hardy expressed why he has not allowed Adams’s criticism to bother him:

“I’m too rich, too pretty, I’m having too much fun to take this personally,” Hardy told MMA Junkie. “I think the only thing that’s going to come out of this is I’m going to prove he’s a stepping stone. We’re going to wipe his name from history, move on, and continue to watch ‘The Prince.’”

Instead of entering the Octagon as a hot-headed brawler, The ”Prince of War” has appointed himself as a mercenary for the UFC bureaucracy and will dedicate his conquest of Juan Adams to Dana White and the promotion that Hardy feels his opponent has besmirched:

“I looked him up just a little bit,” Hardy said of Adams. “I saw him complaining about my boss, Dana, and I don’t take that lightly. I saw him talking about the UFC, how they won’t give him this and give him that, and as a person that has come in and earned it, I felt responsible when the bosses sent me. So they sent me, I’m coming to handle it, deal with it, extinguish the problem, and move on.”

Do you believe Greg Hardy will silence Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio?