Greg Hardy Didn’t Request Inhaler Use Before UFC Boston

Greg Hardy forgot one crucial detail before brining his inhaler inside the Octagon and it cost him a win at UFC Boston.

Hardy initially scored a unanimous decision victory over Ben Sosoli this past Friday night (Oct. 18). That result was quickly overturned to a No Contest. The issue lies in what Hardy did in his corner following round two. He used an inhaler and insisted that a commission member said he was allowed to use it. It turns out it was an inspector who gave him the green light even though that person didn’t have the authority to do so.

Greg Hardy Didn’t Request Inhaler Use Beforehand

The Massachusetts State Athletic Commission informed MMAFighting.com that due to Hardy’s failure to request use of his inhaler, the bout result was changed to a No Contest.

“The inhaler was not pre-approved by the commission for use during the fight in accordance with the Commission’s regulations,” Massachusetts State Athletic Commission (MSAC) spokesperson Carolyn Assa wrote in an email to MMA Fighting. “Therefore, the commission overturned the win and declared the bout no contest.”

This is the second time Hardy has been widely criticized for an incident that took place inside the Octagon. He was disqualified after landing an illegal knee on a downed Allen Crowder back in Jan. 2019. This drew the ire of many fight fans and even media members.