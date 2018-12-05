Greg Hardy Expected to Make UFC Debut on First ESPN Card in January

Controversial Ex-NFL player Greg Hardy is expected to make his official UFC debut on Jan. 19 at the first ever card airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the fight is nearly finalized, although contracts had not been signed when speaking to ESPN on Tuesday.

Hardy is expected to face Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series veteran Allen Crowder, who is currently 0-1 in his UFC campaign after suffering a knockout to Justin Willis back in 2017.

Hardy has gone 3-0 thus far in his professional fighting career with two of those victories coming on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Following his first win, Hardy was signed to a developmental deal with the UFC with hopes that he would eventually earn his way to the main roster.

Now that day has come with Hardy making his debut in January against Crowder.

Obviously, Hardy comes with plenty of baggage attached to him after he was effectively drummed out of the NFL after he arrested and found guilty on domestic violence charges. Hardy requested a jury trial and the charges were eventually expunged from his record when the victim failed to show up at trial to testify against him.

Then in 2016, Hardy was arrested for cocaine possession in Texas.

Since that time, Hardy has turned his attention to mixed martial arts where he put together a 3-0 record as an amateur before the 3-0 record he’s attained as a pro. All six of his victories have come by way of first round knockout.

Hardy currently trains out of American Top Team in Florida and shares the same management team as former UFC champion Jon Jones.

Now the former football player turned fighter will get his opportunity to compete in the UFC on the first ever ESPN card on Jan. 19 that airs from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY.