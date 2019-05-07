Greg Hardy Eying UFC 242 PPV Spot

In his first two fights under the UFC banner, former NFL star Greg Hardy has competed in the co-main event of those respective cards. Now, it looks like “The Prince of War” is eying his pay-per-view (PPV) debut for his third fight.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that, after speaking to Hardy’s manager, Abe Kawa, the Hardy camp will be looking to explore the possibility of fighting on the upcoming UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event from Abu Dhabi on September 7:

“Spoke to MMA agent Abe Kawa this morning on a number of different topics. One thing he mentioned is he’s going to explore the idea of Greg Hardy fighting in Abu Dhabi in September. Says Hardy has interest in fighting outside the U.S. and they like that potential timeframe.”

Hardy began his mixed martial arts (MMA) career undefeated at 3-0. The controversial ex-Dallas Cowboys star made his UFC debut in January, suffering a disqualification loss to Allen Crowder following an illegal knee. He rebounded with a big TKO win over Dmitry Smolyakov at UFC Ft. Lauderdale late last month.

It remains to be seen who Hardy will fight next. However, it’s likely he continues to face lower tier opponents before taking on a seasoned veteran inside the Octagon.

