Greg Hardy Gets New Opponent; Fight Shifted To UFC Boston

Greg Hardy will not be taking on Jarjis Danho at UFC Singapore after all. Instead, he will be taking on TUF and Contender Series alum, Ben Sosoli at UFC Boston. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Breaking: Greg Hardy's next fight in the UFC will take place on Oct. 18 in Boston, rather than Oct. 26 in Singapore as originally planned. His initial opponent, Jarjis Danho, pulled out. New opponent is Contender Series alum Ben Sosoli. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 20, 2019

"Breaking: Greg Hardy's next fight in the UFC will take place on Oct. 18 in Boston, rather than Oct. 26 in Singapore as originally planned. His initial opponent, Jarjis Danho, pulled out. New opponent is Contender Series alum Ben Sosoli," Okamoto tweeted.

Greg Hardy is coming off of a 45-second TKO win over Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio to extend his winning streak to two. Before that he knocked out Dmitry Smoliakov at UFC Fort Lauderdale to earn his first UFC win. In his Octagon debut he lost by DQ after he landed an illegal knee to Allen Crowder.

Ben Sosoli, meanwhile, last fought on the Contender Series this past summer where he took on Dustin Joynson where the fight ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. The Australian was also on ‘The Ultimate Fighter 28’ where he lost in the first round to Juan Espino.

Where this fight will end up on the card is unknown. But, UFC Boston’s co-main event recently was shifted to UFC Moscow, so it could very well be the co-main event.