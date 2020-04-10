Greg Hardy Heaps Praise On Dana White Following UFC 249 Postponement

Greg Hardy has spoken out on the postponement of UFC 249.

Hardy was scheduled to take on Yorgan de Castro on April 18. The heavyweight clash had been moved to the UFC 249 card once a location change was made. Ultimately, UFC president Dana White called a halt to the event after receiving a call from the higher-ups at Disney and ESPN. Reports also claimed that the state of California played a huge role in putting a stop to UFC 249.

Greg Hardy Discusses UFC 249 Postponement

Hardy took to his Instagram account to praise White for trying to put together the UFC 249 card amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“And the show goes on. Sorry guys #KOscomingsoon remember who was bold enough to try to bring you one of the best cards yet in a time when entertainment and excitement or at minimum a break from these crazy times is so very hard to come by. #greatestshowonearth @ufc @danawhite stay safe and c you all soon..”

Hardy was hoping to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov back in Nov. 2019. “The Prince of War” had gone 2-0, 1 NC in his last three outings before meeting Volkov. While Hardy fared better than most expected, it was still quite the leap in competition.

UFC 249 was going to feature an interim lightweight title bout. Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje was set to headline. The original main event would’ve been Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson for the undisputed lightweight gold. Those plans changed when Nurmagomedov found himself stuck in Russia. “The Eagle” insisted that he could’ve somehow avoided the travel ban if he was given a location but the UFC was moving forward.

Along with the April 18 event, all future UFC events have been postponed indefinitely at the request of ESPN. Stick with MMA News for the latest on when the promotion will work towards getting back to business.