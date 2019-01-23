Greg Hardy: “I Hate People Thinking That I’m a Cheater”

Greg Hardy is not a fan of losing.

Greg Hardy is a former All-Pro NFL defensive end who is accustomed to competing at the highest level of a sport. Part of what drew Hardy into MMA was that now, instead of being placed in a team environment, he could excel in an arena where it is all about him. So now if Greg Hardy wins, he reaps in all the glory. However, when he loses, he feels all the pain. But the only thing that hurts more than losing, Hardy says, is being called a cheater:

“I was in a bad place, bro,” Hardy told TMZ recently. “It kind of hurt me. You guys cover me for a long time, I hate losing, bro. I’m not a loser, for one. For two, I hate people thinking that I’m a cheater and just the way that it was all formed and shaped. It kind of hurt me, man.”

The loss and backlash came as a result of a knee to the head of a downed Allen Crowder in the UFC Brooklyn co-main event that earned Greg Hardy even more ire from fans than he was already receiving. Hardy explained what was going through his mind before the fight and during the foul in relation to his comprehension of the downed-opponent rule:

“Looking back and listening to the rule, I didn’t really understand the rule,” Hardy said. “It was a different understanding. And the crazy thing is, in my mind, I wasn’t even gonna risk it, you know? I was literally waiting for him to get up. I saw the knee come up, and he grabbed the back of my other leg, so it feels like he’s standing up, man. And I was trying to time it.

“I just saw Cowboy Cerrone catch this guy with some perfect timing, and I was just thinking timing a beautiful shot, you know? Like every fight I’ve been in before this fight, there was this moment, I saw, and I locked in on it, and I went for it, man.

“Like I said, it’s not intentional at all.”

Do you believe that Greg Hardy’s foul in the UFC Brooklyn co-main event was unintentional?