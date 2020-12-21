Greg Hardy Issues Statement After TKO Loss To Marcin Tybura: ‘Gotta Take My Ls Like A Man’

Greg Hardy has issued a statement after he lost to Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 17.

On the main card of the final event of 2020, Hardy was set for another step up in competition as he was set to battle a perennial contender in Tybura. Early on in the fight, Hardy was having a ton of success and landing heavy shots on the Pole. Unfortunately, Hardy couldn’t put him away and in the second round, was taken down and ground and pounded out.

Now, following the loss, Hardy took to Instagram to release a statement after the loss.

“Gotta take my Ls like a man. Always have and always will. I have become a much better fighter but I am far from complete #tentoesdown this loss is deff on me, my coach’s and team are the best in the world. It’s on me to make adjustments,” Hardy wrote.

Greg Hardy is now 7-3 and one no-contest in his career. The former NFL pro bowler is also 4-3 and one no-contest inside the Octagon but after his loss to Tybura many wondered if he will every become a top-15 guy.

There is no question Hardy has a lot of raw potential but he will have to put it all together soon.