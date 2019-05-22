UPDATE: Sources have confirmed to MMA News that Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams is on tap for UFC San Antonio, first reported by ESPN.

Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams are close to putting pen to paper.

ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto reports that Hardy and Adams have agreed to a bout at UFC San Antonio. The report notes that nothing has been signed yet. UFC San Antonio will take place inside the AT&T Center on July 20.

Hardy vs. Adams – What Led To This Match-up?

Adams hasn’t been shy on his opinions of Hardy. He’s made it clear on social media that he “hates” Hardy and has ragged on the former NFL star’s competition. Hardy hasn’t responded to Adams’ remarks, but the ESPN report notes that Hardy is aware of the comments.

Hardy is coming off his first UFC victory. He stopped Dmitrii Smoliakov in the opening round of their UFC Fort Lauderdale bout. It was a rebound win for Hardy as his UFC debut against Allen Crowder ended in a disqualification loss.

Adams suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career earlier this month. He dropped a unanimous decision to Arjan Bhullar. It was also the first time Adams went the distance as a pro. Stick with MMA News for the latest UFC San Antonio updates.

Do you like the match-up between Greg Hardy and Juan Adams?