Greg Hardy Knew Fans Would Call His UFC Boston Opponent A ‘Can’

Greg Hardy isn’t surprised by the reaction to his UFC Boston opponent.

This Friday night (Oct. 18), Hardy will meet Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series alum, Ben Sosoli. This will be Sosoli’s UFC debut. Hardy was set to meet Jarjis Danho at UFC Singapore, but Danho went down with an injury and Hardy was moved to the Boston card.

Greg Hardy Predicted Cries Of Fighting Another “Can”

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com ahead of UFC Boston, Hardy said he knew people would call his opponent a “can.”

“Here we go again,” Hardy said. “So he’s going to be a can as soon as I’m done. Man, they’re going to be mad at me again. You’ve got to go through this process, but why?

“Let’s just think about it. Before I pick up the phone and get crazy, let’s think about why. This is what got you here. This is the process: always readjusting, reassessing.”

As far as his detractors who continue to harp on his past are concerned, Hardy said he won’t give in unless the rules change.

“If we’re going to implement a rule that anybody who’s had trouble with the law can’t fight, I’m down. I’ll quit,” he said. “If we’re going to implement a rule that anybody that’s been in trouble can’t fight, I’ll quit. It’s not the reality of things.

“We’re human – 100 percent of us are flawed. I’ll approach this like any situation in life. I’ve got to keep moving forward for the peers and people who are supporting me. There are too many people in this world who want to see me win, but I might get knocked out. You’ve got to buy a ticket to find out either way.”