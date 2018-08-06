Greg Hardy Looking to Impress in Sophomore DWTNCS Bout

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy is looking to impress Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials once again.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 7), Hardy will head back to “The Ultimate Fighter” Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. There he will meet fellow unbeaten heavyweight Tebaris Gordon. The bout will serve as the main event for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 16.

Greg Hardy Looking to Impress

Hardy had a successful showing on his first DWTNCS appearance. He knocked out Austen Lane in the first round. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Hardy said he wants to satiate the viewers and UFC officials once again:

“I’m definitely going to come out and look to impress. I was born to be an entertainer. This is what I do, hands down. I love my fans. I love to make people smile. I love to put people on the edge of their seats with amazing feats, and I think that’s what I want to come out and do every fight – but at the same time, I want to earn it, man. I want there to be no doubt once I step in to the big show, that it’s, ‘Oh, my God, he deserves to be here. Like him or not like him, I want to buy a ticket to see the show.’”

Of course Hardy’s name can’t pop up without the mention of his controversial actions. Some fans are still against Hardy’s developmental UFC contract due to his past domestic violence allegations. Others believe that Hardy deserves a second chance and that he’s a potential star in MMA that the UFC couldn’t pass up on.

MMA News will provide live coverage of DWTNCS 16. Stick with us for live results.

