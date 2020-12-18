Greg Hardy Plans On Knocking Out Fury, Johnson, and Wilder

Greg Hardy has plans to knock out the best heavyweight boxers in the world after he is finished dominating mixed martial arts.

Say what you will about Greg Hardy, but the one thing you cannot say is that he is not an ambitious and confident man. One year into his professional MMA debut, Greg Hardy stated that he could be the greatest combat sports athlete of all time. One year later, Hardy is already looking at crossing over into another sport and facing the best heavyweights that boxing has to offer.

“After I get done shutting this down, handling my MMA business, I want to venture into the boxing realm,” Hardy told reporters during the UFC Vegas 17 media scrum. “I’m trying to holler at Dana (White). Hopefully, we can get some fights in the Zuffa Boxing world, Top Rank, Al Haymon – somebody come holler at this dude because I definitely want to go over there and knock out ‘The Gypsy King,’ make light work of that English cat Joshua, or whatever it is, ‘Cry-baby Bomber.’ We’ll knock all those guys out, man. Of course, you know I’m going to work for it. It’s an aspiration I think will come true real fast, and I can’t wait for it.”

Greg Hardy still has a lot of work to do in MMA, as he has still yet to even become ranked. Usually, when fighters talk about big-money crossover fights, they’ve already won titles in their current sport, but Hardy still has a ways to go before he reaches that level. So far, Hardy is 4-2 in the UFC with one no contest, which is actually very impressive for a fighter who has only been in the sport for two years. Hardy plans on putting the work in to reach the big-name opponents that exist inside and outside of MMA.

“I see a lot of hard fights, I see a lot of big-name opponents, and I look forward to working,” Hardy said. “The sky’s the limit, and it’s a beautiful time to fight. … It never means anything to me until I win the gold. I’m hungry. I started from the bottom on purpose so I can climb back up.”

Greg Hardy’s next bout will take place tomorrow night at UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal. He will be facing veteran heavyweight Marcin Tybura on the event’s main card.

What are your thoughts on Greg Hardy’s plans of knocking out the best heavyweight boxers on the planet?