Former NFL Star Greg Hardy Rips ‘The Fat Beast’ Derrick Lewis

Greg Hardy is poking the bear in Derrick Lewis, who already has issues with him.

The former NFL defensive end Hardy is under a developmental deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He looked impressive in his two appearances on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He knocked out Austen Lane in just 57 seconds and stopped Tebaris Gordon even quicker at 17 seconds. Still, UFC president Dana White wanted Hardy to get some more fights in to prove he’s ready for the big show. Hardy would go on to knock out Rasheem Jones in 53 seconds and is set to compete again on Dec. 21.

Greg Hardy Takes Aim At Derrick Lewis

In the past, Lewis has been critical of Hardy. “The Black Beast” has gone as far as to say he’d love to get his hands on Hardy for beating on women. Hardy has finally responded on his Instagram page:

“Ok ok ok, it’s about to go down baby. Who do you guys have. Let’s argue lol. I want The Fat Beast to win so I can go show him a run in with me is broken bones and blood not bruises for that strap lol. #peaceintheviolence #princeofwar a prince can dream can’t he. And that way DC can go get fed to @jonnybones and we can start talk n bout super fight.”

Lewis will be competing for the UFC heavyweight title tomorrow night (Nov. 3). He’ll go one-on-one with champion Daniel Cormier inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event tomorrow night.

Do you think Greg Hardy is biting off more than he can chew?