Greg Hardy Set for September 29th Fight on UFC Fight Pass

Greg Hardy has a date set to make his Octagon return, as MMAJunkie.com reports he will be taking on 1-1 Rasheem Jones on September 29, 2018 at Xtreme Fight Night 352 which takes place from the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa Oklahoma. The card will be available to watch on UFC Fight Pass.

Greg Hardy has been nothing short of dominant in each of his fights thus far. Between his two professional fights on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and his three amateur fights, the combined ring time for Hardy thus far is 3 minutes and 36 seconds with only one fight lasting for more than a minute (1:36), with every victory suffering a TKO/KO. Hardy has been the subject of controversy before and after signing with the UFC, however, due to domestic violence charges. But Dana White has stood his ground on Hardy being worthy of a second chance:

“There’s always gonna be those people out there that [criticize],” White said following the finale of Season 2 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. “The guy has changed his life around. This is his second chance. He’s been excellent to deal with. Everyone who’s come in contact with him since he’s been with us has said nothing but good things about him.

“The guy made a mistake. You’re always gonna have the freaks that have nothing better to do and wanna run around and say this and that or somebody has a cause. What the guy did was horrible. He has a second chance here. He turned his life around. He got off drugs, got off alcohol, hit rock bottom, and then built himself back up.

“What do they want the guy to do? He should never work again? He should never do anything again? Life doesn’t work that way.”

How do you believe Greg Hardy will perform in his third professional contest?