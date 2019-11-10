Greg Hardy Speaks On UFC Moscow Loss To Alexander Volkov

Greg Hardy has spoken on his UFC Moscow loss and he isn’t making excuses.

Yesterday (Nov. 9), Hardy shared the Octagon with Alexander Volkov. The heavyweight clash served as the co-main event of UFC Moscow. Hardy stepped up as a late replacement opponent when Junior dos Santos was yanked due to a bacterial infection. Volkov defeated Hardy via unanimous decision.

Greg Hardy Talks UFC Moscow Loss

At the end of the opening frame, Hardy told his corner that his right hand was bothering him. At the UFC Moscow post-fight press conference, Hardy said his loss wasn’t due to the injury (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I fought a great opponent, and (I’m) clearly devastated by the decision,” he said. “I didn’t fight well enough, plain and simple. That’s the hardest thing to tell yourself after you go to war. I didn’t earn it today.

“I’m going to have to check out the film, see what I did wrong, analyze it professionally. But right now, the only thing that matters is the ‘W,’ and I didn’t leave with the ‘W,’ so that means there’s work to be done. I didn’t do exactly what I said I was going to do, and that makes me feel very bad.”