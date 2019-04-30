Greg Hardy Says Stipe Miocic & Derrick Lewis Are In His Sights

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Greg Hardy believes he will eventually get marquee match-ups with Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis.

Hardy is an athlete who competed at the highest level in the National Football League (NFL), but he’s still green in mixed martial arts. This was evident when his UFC debut ended in a disqualification loss. Hardy was able to rebound, running through Dmitrii Smoliakov in the opening round of the UFC Fort Lauderdale co-main event.

Greg Hardy Targets Marquee Bouts In Future

While Hardy won’t be facing an elite opponent anytime soon, he told TMZ Sports that it’s the ultimate goal and Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis are two targets (via Bloody Elbow):

“They’re not in my mind, they’re in my sights, brother. They’re locked in. With all due time.”

Hardy also took the time to respond to those who say he isn’t deserving or ready for his place on the UFC roster:

“There’s two aspects to play into it. I want to earn this, for one. So that these loudmouths that run their mouth talking about ‘Oh, Greg doesn’t deserve like blah, blah, blah.’ Yeah, I do. Because I earned it. I worked my way up to here. And secondly, because I’m not ready. It’s like throwing a cub in there with some lions, man. It just doesn’t make sense,” Hardy continued. “So when I go there, when I do fight these guys, hopefully, soon enough when I do elevate and graduate, it’s gonna be Goliath vs. Goliath. A war to be witnessed and loved and cherished forever and on through time.”

Do you think Greg Hardy will eventually become a ranked UFC heavyweight?