Alexander Volkov Sweeps Greg Hardy On Scorecards At UFC Moscow

Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy went on for the long haul at UFC Moscow.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia that aired on ESPN+.

Hardy injured his right hand in the first round, which hurt his performance in this fight. Hardy did his best but Volkov was picking him apart with strikes. Volkov earned the decision win.

UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Volkov was scheduled to face Junior Dos Santos at this show but that changed. Dos Santos was forced to pull out from the event due suffered from a serious bacterial infection.

Volkov suffered a KO loss to Derrick Lewis at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event. In his previous fight, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum in the main event of UFC London event on March 17, 2018 on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

In his previous fight, Hardy’s win over Ben Sosoli has been overturned to a No Contest due to his use of an inhaler at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Originally, Hardy won the fight by decision.

Prior to this, Hardy smashed Juan Adams at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. Hardy put in quick work as he rained down strikes to earn the 45-second TKO win.

He picked up his first win under the UFC banner when he scored a TKO victory over Dmitrii Smoliakov in the co-headliner of the UFC Fort Lauderdale event that took place on April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center. Hardy’s promotional debut ended in controversy when he blasted Allen Crowder with an illegal knee to the head at January’s UFC on ESPN+ 1.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Moscow. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.