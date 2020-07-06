Greg Hardy To Welcome Khalil Rountree To Heavyweight At UFC 252

Greg Hardy will be making his second walk to the Octagon on August 15 at UFC 252 against Khalil Rountree.

Brazilian outlet, Combate was first to report the news of the matchup which has not officially been announced.

Hardy last fought back at UFC 249 on May 9. There, he returned to the win column with a lackluster decision win over Yorgan De Castro. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Moscow last November. It was a fight “The Prince of War” took on short notice.

The former NFL pro-bowler went 2-2 and one no-contest in his first year in the UFC. He scored KO wins over Dmitrii Smoliakov and Juan Adams. His other loss came by DQ to Allen Crowder in his UFC debut. The 31-year-old originally beat Ben Sosoli but it was overturned to a no-contest after he used an inhaler for his asthma in between rounds.

Khalil Rountree, meanwhile, will be making his heavyweight debut and looking to return to the win column. The 30-year-old was supposed to fight Sam Alvey in March, but the event was canceled. He has fought as low as a middleweight in the UFC and is coming off a TKO loss to Ion Cutelaba. In his UFC tenure, he is 4-4 and one no-contest with notable wins over Eryk Anders, Paul Craig, and Gokhan Saki.

UFC 252 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by the trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.