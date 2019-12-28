Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro Announced for UFC Columbus

Greg Hardy’s return date and opponent have both been locked in.

UFC officials announced Friday that Greg Hardy will be taking on undefeated Yorgan de Castro at UFC Columbus on March 28. Both men got their big break into the UFC through Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, and de Castro will be a rare opponent of Hardy who will enter the Octagon with less experience than him. De Castro will come into the bout with a total of six professional fights to Hardy’s 8, and Hardy will look to share that harsh feeling of a first L with his Contender Series peer.

De Castro’s first-round KO of Alton Meeks is what earned him a contract into the UFC in June of 2019. In his UFC debut, de Castro defeated Justin Tafa, also by first-round knockout with the world watching at UFC 243. De Castro will have a legitimate opportunity to become a star should he make a lot of fans happy by adding Greg Hardy to his KO highlight reel.

Greg Hardy is 5-2 (1) and will look to return to the win column in this bout after suffering a no contest to Ben Sosoli and a loss to Alexander Volkov in his last two bouts. Hardy was able to earn two victories in 2019, though, both via TKO. The first KO came against Dmitry Smolyakov in April, and the second coming over Juan Adams in July. In total, Greg Hardy competed in five fights in 2019 in what was as busy a year as anybody in the UFC, and he will get right back to work in the first quarter of 2020 when he takes on Yorgan de Castro.

UFC Columbus (UFC on ESPN 8) takes place March 28 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Do you believe Greg Hardy will hand Yorgan de Castro his first loss at UFC Columbus?