Greg Hardy Wants to Change Perceptions By Becoming UFC’s Mike Tyson

Greg Hardy is committed to the UFC after being granted a developmental contract by Dana White in Season 2 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Being a former All-Pro NFL player, Hardy undoubtedly has hefty athletic gifts. And just like when he was practicing during his football career, Hardy brings his A-game whenever he trains with his teammates, because that is what being on a team is all about:

“I try to bring that everyday man,” Hardy said on the Slip n’ Dip podcast. “I wouldn’t say it was initially all rainbows and butterflies. People had there scepticism at first and I took it all and I have along my whole journey so far. I just kill them with kindness and just make sure they know why I’m here. I just make sure I’m the hardest working man in the room and just do that.

“With that I’ve gained a lot of co-operation, a lot of friends and lot of comradery. They see that it is beneficial to them and it is beneficial to me to let me participate and let me be a part of the team. It’s honesty what I miss out on from being away from the football. That’s what I miss. Being part of a team, being part of a squad and just raising the level of play.”

Another thing an athlete the level of Greg Hardy has learned throughout his life is how there is no easy way to become great and that it doesn’t happen overnight. But Hardy says that he is committed to putting in the time to be the UFC’s Mike Tyson:

“My man, quote me on this one, as long as it takes,” Hardy said about becoming a future UFC title contender. “It’s not a sweet answer or a butter-up answer as long as it takes because that’s how bad I want to be there. It’s important to me not so skip those steps.

“Like I said before, I don’t want to fame my way up to the top, catch one of those opponents and maybe win. I want there to be no doubt and I want to have that Mike Tyson effect. You’re coming to see the man win and I want to change minds that way.”

Do you believe Greg Hardy has the potential to hit Mike Tyson levels in his UFC career?