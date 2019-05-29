Greg Hardy’s Last Opponent Cut By The UFC

Greg Hardy got his first UFC win against Dmitrii Smoliakov at UFC Fort Lauderdale, and the Russian has once again been cut by the UFC.

After the fight, Dana White was critical of the Russian’s performance and wondered what guys he beat.

“I’m not gonna say that I loved that fight,” White said at the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight presser. “You guys know, I’ve been doing this for 20 years, we don’t do set-up fights for anybody. And if I was a fan and probably some of the media, the way some of the media acts, I would think that was—I don’t know who the f*ck that guy beat in nine fights, but I’d like to see the nine guys he beat. That was weird.”

He also added, “No, I mean, that guy’s record is 9-2,” White said. “I want to see the nine guys he beat, they might be in this room right now, actually.”

Smoliakov has now been cut by the UFC twice. He went 0-2 in the Las Vegas-based promotion and then was signed back to fight Hardy. In the fight, it didn’t appear the Russian wanted anything to do with the NFL-star and he got TKO’d after just one punch.