Greg Hardy’s Next Fight Announced For UFC Singapore

Greg Hardy has a date for his next UFC bout.

UFC officials have announced that Hardy is set to compete on the UFC Singapore card. He’ll share the Octagon with Jarjis Danho inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The action will take place on Oct. 26.

This will be Hardy’s fourth UFC appearance. He is 2-1 under the UFC banner thus far. Hardy is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Juan Adams. The bout only lasted 45 seconds. Hardy’s lone loss is a disqualification to Allen Crowder in his UFC debut.

As for Danho, he hasn’t been in action since Sept. 2016. He went the distance with Christian Colombo in a bout that was ruled a majority draw. Danho’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 5-1-1.

The UFC Singapore card has been taking shape. In the main event, former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight title holder Ben Askren will meet Demian Maia. Askren hopes to rebound after being on the wrong end of history against Jorge Masvidal. Meanwhile, Maia is in search of his third straight win.

The co-main event of UFC Singapore will see the lightweight return of Michael Johnson. “The Menace” will look to get back on track after suffering a knockout loss to Josh Emmett. Stevie Ray has other ideas as he hopes to avoid losing four out of his last five bouts.

For continued coverage of UFC Singapore, stick with MMA News. Of course when fight night rolls along, we’ll be bringing you live coverage.