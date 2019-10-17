Greg Hardy’s Plan? KO Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, & Derrick Lewis

Greg Hardy won’t be satisfied with his mixed martial arts run if he doesn’t reach the top of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Hardy meets Ben Sosoli tomorrow night (Oct. 18) on the main card of UFC Boston. This will be the fourth UFC bout for Hardy. The former NFL star transitioned to MMA back in Nov. 2017 when he made his amateur debut.

Greg Hardy Plans To KO Big Heavyweight Names

During his UFC Boston pre-fight media scrum, Hardy said he’s shooting for the stars and plans to fight and finish the likes of Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, and Derrick Lewis (via MMAFighting.com).

“I don’t know if y’all remember but my whole point and objective in this takeover, so we’ll call it, is to earn it, show you that I am meant to be here, show that I didn’t take it and it is not a CM Punk,” Hardy said. “I earned it, paid every single due. Went through the circuit as an amateur, I fought my way up on the Contender Series like everyone else has, too. I’ve defended my position as a UFC fighter like everybody else does with regular opponents, because who the hell walks in and fights Derrick Lewis? You know what I mean.

“Now that I’m getting my mettle, now that I am clashing with the middle class of the UFC, I’m starting to develop. When it comes to the point where I can handle myself in the ring, be professional and put on a show, that is when we will go the top and it is not going to stop. It is going to be the same skill as this, every two months. I’m going to knock out Derrick, knock out [Francis] Ngannou, knock out Stipe, I might submit somebody, you don’t know… You get my point. It’s not going to stop.”