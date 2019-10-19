Greg Hardy’s UFC Boston Win Already Changed To No Contest

Greg Hardy’s unanimous decision victory at UFC Boston has been quickly overturned to a No Contest.

Hardy had a rather uneventful bout against Ben Sosoli inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The former NFL star initially scored a unanimous decision victory, but what he did in his corner following the second stanza garnered all the attention. Hardy used an asthma inhaler.

During the UFC Boston broadcast, the commentators appeared dumbfounded with what they saw and even UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Marc Ratner, was speechless when first asked about what transpired. Ratner eventually said that what Hardy did was illegal.

Ratner later confirmed that Hardy’s bout with Sosoli has been ruled a No Contest (via Kevin Iole).

Per @MarcRatnerUFC the commission never approved the use of the inhaler. An inspector said it was OK and he didn’t have the authority to do so. Fight officially a no-contest — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 19, 2019

Hardy had insisted that a commission member allowed him to use the inhaler. He also told others it was “USADA approved.” UFC VP Athlete of Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky and UFC president Dana White backed Hardy’s claim.

Re Hardy’s inhaler per @JeffNovitzkyUFC: Inhaler likely contained Albuterol or Salbutamol. Those drugs are allowed at all times, not to exceed 800 micrograms per 12 hours (each puff is around 90 micrograms). Per @danawhite Mass commission approved use of inhaler — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 19, 2019

