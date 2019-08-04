GSP Closes The Door On Potential UFC Return

Georges St-Pierre doesn’t plan on making a return to mixed martial arts competition.

St-Pierre was last seen in action back in Nov. 2017. He challenged Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. St-Pierre submitted Bisping to add the 185-pound gold to his mantle. “Rush” relinquished the title one month later, citing health issues. After failing to get a bout with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre announced his retirement earlier this year.

GSP Says He’s Done Fighting For Good

St-Pierre was in attendance at UFC Newark to corner Nasrat Haqparast. GSP told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter after Haqparast’s victory that he’s got plans outside the Octagon (via BJPenn.com).

“It was on my mind when I retired, I really wanted to do it,” St-Pierre said. “But now, telling you the truth, UFC were clear, they had other plans for Khabib. So I turned a page. I cannot wait for the fight to happen and twiddle my thumb, I have other plans for my life. Being the best fighter in the world is not my number one priority anymore. It used to be, now it’s not. I have family, friends, I have a lot of more important things to do. I have other projects down the road.”

St-Pierre then made it clear that his fighting days are over.

“I’m always training, I’m always in good shape, I will always be. But competition, for me, it’s a chapter of my life that is over.”

If St-Pierre doesn’t return, then he’s sure to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame sooner rather than later. “Rush” ruled the roost at 170 pounds and remains the record holder for most successful consecutive UFC welterweight title defenses.