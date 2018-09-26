Georges St-Pierre isn’t itching to sign on the dotted line to fight anyone yet, but he isn’t ruling out another return.

St-Pierre last competed back in Nov. 2017. He challenged Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title in the main event of UFC 217. “Rush” captured the gold by submitting “The Count.” The following month, St-Pierre vacated his middleweight title.

GSP Doesn’t Want to Fight Now, But Isn’t Closing The Door on a Return

St-Pierre recently spoke to MMAFighting.com. He admitted that at the moment he isn’t in the right mental state to worry about preparing for a fight. With that said, he is leaving the door open for another return:

“I don’t want any contract to fight somebody right now because the minute you sign a contract, the mental warfare starts, and stress is something that amplifies everything. So I want to make sure I deal with it, I take care of it, and when everything will be finished, I will be able to look forward. My health is the most important thing for me. [But I’m] absolutely not [closing the door on fighting again]. I’m keeping the door open. When I close it, then people will know. But right now it’s held open.”

Many believe that a showdown between St-Pierre and the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor would be very lucrative for the UFC. “Rush” admits that from a business standpoint, the UFC doesn’t want to risk him possibly winning the lightweight title and then going back on a hiatus.

There’s also a potential bout with reigning UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. St-Pierre recently said that a bout with Woodley isn’t beneficial to him and “The Chosen One” has much more to gain. Woodley himself has said that he’s over the match-up.

What would you like to see GSP do if he decides to return?