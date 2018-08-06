GSP Interested in Challenging Khabib/McGregor Winner

As the world is now fully aware, a fight that is being called the biggest fight in UFC history will take place October 6th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada between reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. And just as millions of fans will be watching the fight with interest, fighters will also be watching the UFC 229 main event attentively, including one many, including Khabib, consider the greatest of all time: Georges St. Pierre. But GSP’s interest in the fight goes beyond who the winner will be and crosses over to who his next opponent will be:

“I would be interested in that fight,” St-Pierre told Submission Radio Monday morning. “That’s a win-win situation. It’s a legacy upgrade, and it’s good money. It’s going to be a good fight. However, I fought at 170, and I relinquish the title; I fought at 185, and I relinquished the title; I don’t think the UFC will let me fight for the title at 155.”

GSP believes the UFC would be afraid to entrust him in another title scenario where he could potentially leave a third division championless. Most recently, St. Pierre defeated Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to become the undisputed middleweight champion and would soon vacate the championship, citing health concerns. As for whom GSP believes would be his hypothetical opponent should the UFC pull the trigger on the bout, the legend gave his answer:

“If I have to bet, if I have to put my house on it, I would have to choose Khabib over Conor,” St-Pierre said. “Khabib has never lost. He never lost. Conor has lost before. He has lost on the ground, which is where Khabib is good. That’s where Khabib is the most competent at. However, Khabib sometimes is a slow starter and it’s hard sometimes to close distance. He has a problem to close the distance, but once he’s got you in the clinch, he’s very good.

“The odds go in Khabib’s favor, maybe 60 to 40, I believe.”

Georges St. Pierre stated that he would be prepared to fight this year, including at UFC 231 which takes place in St. Pierre’s home country of Canada.

Do you think the UFC would risk GSP vacating another title to make a superfight between him and the winner of Conor/Khabib?