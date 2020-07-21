GSP: Khabib Nurmagomedov Has An ‘Aura Of Invincibility’

Georges St-Pierre has major praise for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov has been dominant throughout his pro MMA career. “The Eagle” has beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos, and Al Iaquinta to name a few. He has amassed a stellar record of 28-0.

GSP Says ‘Exciting’ Khabib Comes Across As ‘Perfect Fighter’

St-Pierre appeared on the MMA TRUFAN podcast. During his appearance, St-Pierre explained why the thought of fighting Nurmagomedov always intrigued him (via BJPenn.com).

“Khabib was very exciting for me because, for a fighter, a fighter doesn’t think like a normal person,” St-Pierre said.

“A fighter always wants to fight a guy who seems invincible, a guy who seems like the perfect fighter, who is unbeatable,” St-Pierre added. “He has an aura of invincibility. So, that means if I do it I’ll be the first to have ever done it. It’s not a question of money. Yeah, the money is there but it’s not a question of money first. It’s a question of glory, of self-accomplishment, of making it in a way that you’ll be in history forever, for myself.”

Before deciding to retire from MMA competition, St-Pierre had been calling for a bout with Nurmagomedov. There was mutual interest from both parties but the UFC wasn’t on board. UFC president Dana White cited a deal with St-Pierre that had gone awry after “Rush” decided to vacate the UFC middleweight title rather than defend it against Robert Whittaker.

At the moment, Nurmagomedov’s fighting future is in question. The lightweight king is mourning the loss of his father. The UFC isn’t rushing things when it comes to a return to the Octagon for “The Eagle.” Nurmagomedov hasn’t competed since Sept. 2019 when he submitted Dustin Poirier.