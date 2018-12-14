GSP Says It’s Become ‘Less & Less Tempting’ To Return

You may want to avoid betting the house on a Georges St-Pierre return.

St-Pierre was last seen inside the Octagon back in Nov. 2017. He submitted Michael Bisping to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold. “Rush” cited a battle with colitis as the reason for vacating his title the following month.

GSP Is Less Enthusiastic About Fighting These Days

St-Pierre recently appeared on the La Sueur podcast. “Rush” explained why another return isn’t guaranteed (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m feeling great physically, in great shape like never before. [Ulcerative colitis] is very serious but I’ve fully recovered from it. I don’t need to take my medication anymore. . . I could [come back] but to tell the truth, it’s less and less tempting for me. I did not think I would say that one day: I’m getting older. I don’t want to fight a young guy that hasn’t made it on the legacy side, that isn’t a name. I would have nothing to win. Every time we enter the octagon, it’s a risk. you could have a bad day. . . We are always a mistake away from the KO or a serious injury., so it’s always a risk and the risk must be worth it.”

In the past, St-Pierre has dismissed bouts with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. He has expressed interest in bouts with lightweight title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. UFC president Dana White isn’t sold on St-Pierre’s desires.

Do you think Georges St-Pierre will eventually make another return?