GSP Praises Kamaru Usman, Doubts Making UFC Comeback To Fight Him

Georges St-Pierre is in awe of Kamaru Usman’s abilities but will likely not come out of retirement to fight him.

Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. He is coming off a successful title defense against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251, Usman was expecting to face Gilbert Burns but “Durinho” tested positive for COVID-19. Usman ended up scoring a unanimous decision victory over Masvidal to maintain his hold on the welterweight gold.

GSP Says He Will Not Return To Fight Kamaru Usman

St-Pierre spoke to TMZ Sports and heaped praise on Usman’s performance against Masvidal (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I saw the fight. He’s amazing,” St-Pierre said. “What a great fight. He’s very, very smart. Everyone talks about his physical abilities and his skills, but what I think is his best attribute is his brain. He’s very, very smart. He’s very good at becoming the perfect nemesis for his opponent, and he fought almost a perfect fight. He’s an amazing fighter, and he’s gonna go far. He’s gonna be one of the best if he keeps going like that.”

Usman has expressed interest in a bout with St-Pierre should “Rush” ever consider stepping back inside the Octagon. St-Pierre retired back in Feb. 2019. St-Pierre said he’s weighed the pros and cons of making a comeback and has ultimately decided, “it’s better that I stay retired.”

As far as what’s next for Usman is concerned, UFC president Dana White has said that Gilbert Burns will get his title shot against “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Masvidal has called for a rematch with Usman and Leon Edwards has argued that he should get the title fight over Burns. Time will tell if Dana White sticks to his guns.

Do you see Georges St-Pierre changing his mind and eventually returning to the Octagon for a showdown with Kamaru Usman?