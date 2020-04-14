GSP Says Fighters Must Be Creative If They Fight During Pandemic

If a fighter is asked to compete during the coronavirus pandemic, Georges St-Pierre feels creative ways of training are required.

The coronavirus pandemic has left uncertainty throughout the world. Lives have been lost and businesses have shut down. While health is the top priority, many are concerned about the economy once normalcy is restored. It’s been on the minds of many MMA fighters, who just want to put food on the table. Thus, there are fighters who are willing to compete no matter what the circumstances are.

GSP Talks Fighters Competing During Pandemic

During an Instagram live chat with Tyron Woodley, St-Pierre said that any fighter who competes during the COVID-19 crisis will have to think outside of the box when it comes to training (via MMAFighting.com).

“It would be hard, however, you have to take it that way,” St-Pierre said. “It would be hard for everybody. It would be equally as hard for your opponent. So you’re both at a disadvantage in a way, you know what I mean? You’re going to have to be creative. Sometimes the person who is the most creative, the one that can adapt the best with an opponent can have the most success.

“When you’re fighting someone, the perfect way to prepare for someone is to become his perfect antagonist. In a situation like this, the same thing here, you’re taken out of your comfort zone and you each have to find a way to make your training and your preparation and to perform, which is very hard but you have to think about your opponent will go through the same thing.”

The UFC attempted to run an event on April 18. The promotion was even prepared to avoid the California State Athletic Commission and a stay-at-home order since the card would’ve been held on tribal land. Ultimately, pressure from Disney, ESPN and the state of California forced the postponement of UFC 249 and future events.