GSP Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight Would Get Him Excited

Georges St-Pierre wants to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he isn’t convinced that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make it happen.

St-Pierre has expressed interest in a bout with UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. “Rush” realizes that the chances of that happening are slim due to him vacating the middleweight title when he agreed to defend it. UFC president Dana White said he isn’t interesting in having St-Pierre compete at lightweight.

GSP Gets Exciting Thinking Of Khabib Bout

Despite such the match-up being in doubt, it hasn’t stopped St-Pierre from talking about it. During a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, St-Pierre explained why he likes the bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I know Khabib has impressed the desire to fight me before the (McGregor) fight. Before the fight, there were a lot of contenders. … I don’t think the UFC would want me to fight for a title at 155. They don’t want me to run off into the sunset again with a title if that happened. I don’t think it will happen.… I always said the thing that excites me the most is when I can be the first to do something. When something can’t be done, and people doubt me … he’s a great champion. In terms of legacy, I can’t think of a better man and fighter right now with a better legacy than Khabib.”

Nurmagomedov is coming off a successful title defense against Conor McGregor, winning via fourth-round submission. He awaits a punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his part in the post-fight brawl. As for St-Pierre, he hasn’t been seen in action since submitting Michael Bisping back in Nov. 2017.

Do you want to see Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov?