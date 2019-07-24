GSP Says UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Is ‘Legacy Fight’

Georges St-Pierre is retired, but in his perfect world he goes one-on-one with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

St-Pierre left the sport of mixed martial arts on a high. He submitted Michael Bisping inside Madison Square Garden in New York City to capture the UFC middleweight title. While it doesn’t get any better than that for many, St-Pierre wasn’t totally satisfied. He clamored for a bout with Nurmagomedov, but UFC officials had other ideas. St-Pierre decided to retire.

St-Pierre Calls Khabib A ‘Legacy Fight’

St-Pierre spoke to TSN and touched base on what his ideal return fight would be if he chose to come back. “Rush” made it clear that the Nurmagomedov bout hasn’t left his mind (via MMAFighting.com):

“If I have to pick whoever I want, I’ll pick the easiest fight possible and I’ll run away with the $50 million,” St-Pierre joked. “If I want the legacy fight, Khabib is the man to beat right now. He’s the best fighter in the world right now to me. Undefeated and he hasn’t shown any kind of weakness. Nobody has ever come close to solving the puzzle, so that’s why it was very interesting for me.”

St-Pierre’s last bout was back in Nov. 2017. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is set for a lightweight title unification bout on Sept. 7. He’ll take on interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.