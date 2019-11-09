Guaranteed Purses For KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 Revealed

Tonight (Nov. 9) will mark the rematch between KSI and Logan Paul, and the guaranteed purses have been revealed.

KSI and Paul will do battle in a rematch from their amateur boxing clash back in Feb. 2018. This time, it’ll be a professional match. The event is taking place inside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. It’ll air live exclusively on DAZN in the United States at 9 p.m. ET.

KSI & Logan Paul Guaranteed Purses

Manouk Akopyan of the Los Angeles Times and Boxing Scene posted the athlete payoff sheet for tonight’s card. KSI and Paul are guaranteed $900,000 purses.

Logan Paul and KSI will each earn $900,000 guaranteed on Saturday for their fight at Staples Center, per the CSAC.



Devin Haney is making $1 million for his WBC title defense.



Billy Joe Saunders will put his WBO super middleweight title on the line against Marcelo Esteban Coceres on the card. Devin Haney defends his WBC lightweight championship when he shares the ring with Alfredo Santiago Alvarez.

The KSI vs. Paul 2 weigh-ins took place last night. KSI weighed in a 193.2 pounds, while Paul clocked in at 199.4 pounds. This bout will be contested in the cruiserweight division.