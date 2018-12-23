Gunnar Nelson Committed To Helping McGregor Prepare For Khabib Rematch

If Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II takes place, then Gunnar Nelson will be helping the “Notorious” one prepare.

Nurmagomedov was able to submit McGregor back in October to successfully retain his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. Nelson, who trains at SBG Ireland, couldn’t train with McGregor due to his knee injury. Nelson eventually fully recovered and submitted Alex Oliveira at UFC 231.

Nelson Plans To Train With McGregor For Potential Khabib Rematch

The 12th ranked welterweight recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast. “Gunni” admitted he wishes he could’ve helped McGregor prepare for Nurmagomedov:

“That was mostly because of my knee, you know. When the whole [camp] was starting, I wasn’t training, I couldn’t do much and it seemed like Conor has a pretty good team around him, as usual. After the fight I was thinking, ‘Man, I should’ve been there,’ and I was saying that to my coach John [Kavanagh]. He said to me, ‘To be fair, you were hurt, you couldn’t really train.’ It would have been only the last bit of the camp that I would have been able to take part in, I guess.”

He then pointed out that if given the opportunity, he’ll be in McGregor’s camp ahead of a rematch:

“Definitely, for the rematch, I will be there with Conor getting ready.”

Do you think having Gunnar Nelson in his camp gives Conor McGregor an added boost?