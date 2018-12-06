Gunnar Nelson Disappointed He Wasn’t Part Of McGregor’s Camp For Khabib Fight

This past October, Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon didn’t go according to plan. The Irishman attempted to reclaim the UFC lightweight championship from Khabib Nurmagomedov. Instead, he was submitted by the Russian in the fourth round via neck crank. Now, McGregor is calling for an immediate rematch with Khabib.

However, should he need to face the next man in line first, he’s willing to do so. McGregor will need to make some big changes to his next camp for things against Khabib to go differently in a rematch. Perhaps one of those things could be having a healthy Gunnar Nelson in his camp. Nelson recently spoke to media in Toronto for UFC 231 fight week.

During the interview, Nelson expressed his disappointment in missing out in McGregor’s camp for Khabib. He said he believes he’ll be involved in the camp for the rematch – which he believes will happen (via BJPenn.com):

“It was very unfortunate, obviously, that I couldn’t join the camp because of my knee” Nelson said. “I could have maybe done it right at the end, but he had everything planned out and he had his guys there. But it was a little bit difficult to see.

“I think for the next one — and I believe there will be another one at some point — I’ll be there for his camp for sure.”

Do you think Nelson’s presence in camp will be a help to McGregor in a Khabib rematch?