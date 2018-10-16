Gunnar Nelson Reportedly Targeting UFC 232 Return

Gunnar Nelson is ready to get back into the Octagon. The submission specialist hasn’t fought since July of last year when he was knocked out by Santiago Ponzinibbio in the first round. The 30-year-old’s last victory inside the Octagon came against Alan Jouban in March of 2017.

Nelson was initially scheduled to return to the cage against Neil Magny in the co-main event of UFC Liverpool. A knee injury prevented Nelson from making the date and he was forced to withdraw. Now, according to a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nelson’s father has revealed his son is now healthy and ready to fight. The targeted date is UFC 232 on December 29th.

No opponent has been named or agreed to as of this writing. UFC 232 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2018. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight title match between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.

What do you think about Nelson wanting to return at UFC 232?